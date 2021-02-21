SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Cloudy, high of 21 degrees Celsius (70 Fahrenheit).
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Men’s Singles Final: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 4 Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles Final: No. 9 Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek beat No. 5 Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 6-3, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
18-0 — Djokovic’s combined record in semifinals and finals at Melbourne Park.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I’d like to thank Rod Laver Arena. I love you each year, more and more. It has been a love affair that keeps growing.” — Djokovic.
