WEDNESDAYS FORECAST
Sunny. High of 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit)
TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Mostly sunny, high of 31 degrees C (88 F).
TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS (DAY SESSION)
Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 3 Naomi Osaka beat Hsieh Su-wei 6-2, 6-2.
Men’s Quarterfinals: Aslan Karatsev beat No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.
STATS OF THE DAY
Zero — Number of men in the Open era who had reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam debut until 114th-ranked qualifier Karatsev’s surprising run in Australia.
19 — Consecutive matches won by Osaka, including last year’s title at the U.S. Open.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“She’s Serena. I feel really intimidated when I see her on the other side of the court.” — Osaka, on the possibility of facing Serena Williams in the semifinals.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.