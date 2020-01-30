FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Partly cloudy. High of 102 degrees (39 Celsius).
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Hot. High of 102 degrees (39 Celsius).
THURSDAY’S SINGLES SEMIFINALS
Women: No. 14 Sofia Kenin beat No. 1 Ash Barty 7-6 (6), 7-5; Garbiñe Muguruza beat No. 4 Simona Halep 7-6 (8), 7-5.
Men: No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 3 Roger Federer at night
STAT OF THE DAY
18 — Number of years since an American woman beat the No. 1 player at a Grand Slam tournament -- Serena Williams beat her sister Venus at Wimbledon in 2002 -- until Kenin’s victory over Barty.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I know people haven’t really paid attention much to me in the past. I had to establish myself, and I have.” — Kenin.
