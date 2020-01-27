TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly sunny, high of 23 Celsius (73 Fahrenheit)
MONDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny, high of 23 C (73 F)
MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s fourth round: No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat No. 23 Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4); No. 5 Dominic Thiem beat No. 10 Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.; No. 7 Alexander Zverev beat No. 17 Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4, 6-4; No. 15- Stan Wawrinka beat No. 4 Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Women’s fourth round: No. 4 Simona Halep beat No. 16 Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-4; Garbiñe Muguruza beat No. 9 Kiki Bertens 6-3, 6-3; No. 28 Anett Kontaveit beat Iga Switek 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5; No. 30 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat No. 17 Angelique Kerber 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-2
STAT OF THE DAY: 41: The number of times Rafael Nadal has reached the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament, moving him equal with Jimmy Connors in third place and behind only Roger Federer (57) and Novak Djokovic (46).
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “When he is playing like today, with this positive attitude, he gives a lot of positive things to our sport. So I encourage him to keep working like this. Honestly, he is one of the highest talents that we have on our tour.” Nadal speaking about the mercurial Nick Kyrgios after their fourth-round match.
