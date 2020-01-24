SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Partly cloudy, high of 25 Celsius ( (77 Fahrenheit).
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Mostly sunny, high of 24 C (75 F)
FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s third round: No. 2 Novak Djokovic beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-2, 6-2; Marin Cilic beat No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3; Tennys Sandgren beat Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-4, 6-4; Marton Fucsovics beat Tommy Paul 6-1, 6-1, 6-4; No. 14 Diego Schwartzman beat No. 24 Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Women’s third round: No. 1 Ash Barty beat No. 29 Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2; No. 27 Wang Qiang beat No. 8 Serena Williams 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5; Coco Gauff beat No. 3 Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4; Ons Jabeur beat Caroline Wozniacki 7-5, 3-6, 7-5; No. 7 Petra Kvitova beat No. 25 Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1, 6-2; No. 22 Maria Sakkari beat No. 10 Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4; No. 18 Alison Riske beat Julia Goerges 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY: 15 — Coco Gauff is the youngest player to eliminate the defending champion at the Australian Open in the professional era. Steffi Graf was 18 in 1988 when she beat Hana Mandlikova.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I think it’s fitting that my last match should be a three-setter, a grinder, and finish with a forehand error. These are things I’ve been working on my whole career, but I guess it was just meant to be” — Caroline Wozniacki smiles through her tears in a court-side interview before she heads into retirement.
