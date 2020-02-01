SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy, high of 75 degrees (24 Celsius).
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Rainy, high of 84 degrees (29 Celsius) before a cool evening.
WOMEN’S FINAL
No. 14 Sofia Kenin beat Garbiñe Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
MIXED DOUBLES FINAL
No. 5 Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic beat Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 5-7, 6-4 (10-1).
STAT OF THE DAY
5 of 6 — Ratio of Sofia Kenin’s break-point conversions in the final against Muguruza, who could only convert 2 of her 12 chances.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Two-all, love-40 — that game is going to be with me forever.” — Sofia Kenin on saving three break points in the pivotal fifth game of the third set of the final against Muguruza. She held, and didn’t lose another game..
