Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds his trophy aloft after defeating Spain’s Rafael Nadal in the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

MELBOURNE, Australia — A quick look at the Australian Open:

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy, high of 28 Celsius (82 Fahrenheit).

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles final: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 2 Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s doubles final: No. 5 Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat No. 12 John Peers and Henri Kontinen 6-4, 7-6 (1).

STAT OF THE DAY

7 — Djokovic’s record for most Australian Open men’s singles titles, surpassing the marks of Roger Federer and Roy Emerson.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When I contemplate the journey I have had the last 12 months, the surgery exactly 12 months ago, to be standing here managing to win this title and three of the four majors is amazing. I’m speechless.” Djokovic reflecting on the year since his fourth-round exit here in 2018.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.