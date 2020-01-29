THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 98 degrees (37 Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 86 degrees (30 Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S SINGLES QUARTERFINALS
Women: No. 4 Simona Halep beat No. 28 Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1; Garbiñe Muguruza beat No. 30 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-3.
Men: No. 7 Alexander Zverev beat No. 15 Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY
53 — Minutes Halep needed to eliminate Kontaveit.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“He’s like a normal coach that doesn’t like his player too much.” — Zverev, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal, joking about his father, who is back to being his primary coach.
___
