SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Humid. High of 90 degrees F (32 degrees Celsius)
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Very hot. High of 110 degrees F (43 degrees Celsius).
FRIDAY’S SINGLES SEMIFINALS
No. 5 Dominic Thiem beat No. 7 Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).
WOMEN’S DOUBLES FINAL
No. 2 Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic beat No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova 6-2, 6-1.
STAT OF THE DAY
4 — Number of seeded players Thiem has beaten at the Australian Open, including No. 29 Taylor Fritz, No. 10 Gael Monfils and No. 1 Rafael Nadal before his semifinal win over No. 7 Alexander Zverev.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I have to risk a lot. I have to go for many shots. At the same time, not too much. That’s a very thin line. In the last match against him, (I) hit that line perfectly.” — Dominic Thiem on his prospects in the final against Novak Djokovic, who he beat in their most recent encounter at the ATP Finals in London.
___
