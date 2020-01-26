MONDAY’S FORECAST
SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s fourth round: No. 2 Novak Djokovic beat No. 14 Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4; Tennys Sandgren beat No. 12 Fabio Fognini 7-6 (5), 7-5 ,6-7 (2), 6-4; No. 32 Milos Raonic beat Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.
Women’s fourth round: No. 1 Ash Barty beat No. 18 Alison Riske 6-3, 1-6, 6-4; No. 7 Petra Kvitova beat No. 22 Maria Sakkari 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2; No. 14 Sofia Kenin beat Coco Gauff 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0; Ons Jabeur beat No. 27 Wang Qiang 7-6 (4), 6-1.
STAT OF THE DAY: 26 of 29 — With first-time major quarterfinalists Sofia Kenin and Ons Jabeur set to play each other, 26 of the past 29 Grand Slam tournaments – dating to the 2013 Australian Open -- will have had at least one woman making her major semifinal debut. It’s the eighth consecutive Australian Open with at least one first-time women’s Grand Slam semifinalist.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I’m doing well right now at 15 ... I don’t even think this is close to a peak for me” — Coco Gauff after her Melbourne Park run which included wins over defending champion Naomi Osaka and seven-time major winner Venus Williams.
