TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Possible early shower. High of 22 C (72 F)
MONDAY’S WEATHER
Heavy rain showers in the afternoon suspended play on outside courts, although matches continued on the three covered arenas.
MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s first round: No. 3 Roger Federer beat Steve Johnson 6-3. 6-2, 6-2; Marton Fucsovics beat No. 13 Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1, 7-6 (3); Sam Querrey beat No. 25 Borna Coric 6-3, 6-4, 6-4; No. 30 Daniel Evans beat Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.
Women’s first round: No. 3 Naomi Osaka beat Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4; No. 8 Serena Williams beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3; Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams 7-6 (5), 6-3; No. 14 Sofia Kenin beat Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4; Caroline Wozniacki beat Kristie Ahn 6-1, 6-3; No. 7 Petra Kvitova beat Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-0.
STAT OF THE DAY: 21: record number of times Federer has won his first-round match at the Australian Open, in 21 attempts.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Margaret Court was a wonderful, great champion. And now how great is Serena Williams?”: 23-time major winner Williams on her pursuit of Court’s all-time record 24 Grand Slam singles titles.
