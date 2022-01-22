SUNDAY FORECAST
Sunny, high of 34 Celsius (93 Fahrenheit).
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny, high of 32 C (90 F)
SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Third Round: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 31 Marketa Vondrousova 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; No. 7 Iga Swiatek beat No. 25 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-3; Sorana Cirstea beat No. 10 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; No. 14 Simona Halep beat Danka Kovinic 6-2, 6-1; No. 27 Danielle Collins beat Clara Tauson 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Men’s Third Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2; No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4; No. 27 Marin Cilic beat No. 5 Andrey Rublev 7-5, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3; No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-1, 6-1; No. 20 Taylor Fritz beat No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
22 — Number of Grand Slam tournaments it has taken for Taylor Fritz to reach the fourth round.
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
“My vision from the very beginning was to bring serve-and-volley back. I’ve had many different, many people tell me that it’s dead.” — American Maxime Cressy on the tactical style that has helped him reach the fourth round at a major for the first time. He’ll play U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev next.
