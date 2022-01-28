FORECAST FOR SATURDAY
Possible rain showers, high of 23 Celsius (73 Fahrenheit).
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Late rain after a high of 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit)
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Men’s Singles Semifinals: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; No. 6 Rafael Nadal beat No. 7 Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles Final: No. 5 Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic beat Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY:
500 — Nadal’s career tally of tour-level match wins on hard courts.
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
“Again, I’m going to play somebody going for the 21st Slam.” — Medvedev after advancing to a final against Rafael Nadal, who is chasing a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title. Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic in last year’s U.S. Open final to prevent the Serbian star setting the record.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports