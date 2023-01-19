Australian Open lookahead: Coco Gauff plays in 3rd round

MELBOURNE, Australia — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly sunny. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).
THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Second Round: No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka beat Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1; Katie Volynets beat No. 9 Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; No. 19 Ekaterina Alexandrova beat Taylor Townsend 1-6, 6-2, 6-3; Magda Linette beat No. 16 Anett Kontaveit 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 26 Elise Mertens beat Lauren Davis 6-4, 6-3; No. 30 Karolina Pliskova beat Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 7-5; Linda Fruhvirtova beat Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Second Round: Jenson Brooksby beat No. 2 Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2; No. 5 Andrey Rublev beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3; J.J. Wolf beat No. 23 Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4, 6-4; No. 25 Dan Evans beat Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 6-4, 6-1; Tommy Paul beat No. 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3; Ben Shelton beat Nicolas Jarry 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3), 7-5.
STAT OF THE DAY
21 — Number of years since the last time the men seeded Nos. 1-2 both lost before the third round at a Grand Slam tournament. Lleyton Hewitt and Gustavo Kuerten exited in the first round of the 2002 Australian Open.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“He makes tennis look a little different from any other players.” — Casper Ruud, describing the game of Jenson Brooksby.
