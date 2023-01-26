Australian Open lookahead: Djokovic faces Paul in semifinals

MELBOURNE, Australia — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY
THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Singles Semifinals: No. 22 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 24 Victoria Azarenka; No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Magda Linette.
Men’s Doubles Semifinals: Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski beat Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin 6-3, 5-7, 6-2; Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler beat No. 8 Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 6-2.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny with a high of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).
STAT OF THE DAY
10 — Number of years between two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka’s last semifinal at Melbourne Park and Thursday’s against Rybakina.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Rohan was my first-ever mixed doubles partner when I was 14 years old. ... We’re so excited to come back here and give ourselves another chance.” — Mirza, now 36, on playing with Bopanna at her last Grand Slam tournament before retirement.
