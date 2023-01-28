Australian Open lookahead: Djokovic meets Tsitsipas in final

MELBOURNE, Australia — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY
SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women's Singles Final: No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 22 Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles Final: Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler beat Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Junior Girls Singles Final: No. 9 Alina Korneeva beat No. 7 Mirra Andreeva 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-5.
Junior Boys Singles Final: No. 3 Alexander Blockx beat Learner Tien 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (9).
Junior Girls Doubles Final: Renata Jamrichova and Federica Urgesi beat Hayu Kinoshita and Sara Saito 7-6 (5), 1-6, 10-7.
Junior Boys Doubles Final: Learner Tien and Cooper Williams beat Alexander Blockx and Joao Fonseca 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Singles Wheelchair Final: No. 1 Diede de Groot beat No. 2 Yui Kamiji 0-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Quad Singles Wheelchair Final: No. 2 Sam Schroder beat No. 1 Niels Vink 6-2, 7-5.
Men’s Singles Wheelchair Final: No. 1 Alfie Hewett beat No. 3 Tokito Oda 6-3, 6-1.
SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy with a high of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius).
STAT OF THE DAY
51, 28 — Winners, unforced errors by Sabalenka in her victory in the women’s singles final.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I always had this weird feeling when people would come to me and ask for a signature. I would be like, ‘Why are you asking for (my) signature? I’m nobody. I’m a player. I don’t have a Grand Slam.’” — Sabalenka, discussing how she now respects herself as a tennis player more.
___
