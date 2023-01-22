Australian Open lookahead: Djokovic vs. Australian de Minaur

MELBOURNE, Australia — LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY
SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Fourth Round: No. 22 Elena Rybakina beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4; No. 5 Jessica Pegula beat No. 20 Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 6-2; No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko beat No. 7 Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-3.
Men’s Fourth Round: Jiri Leheckva beat No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3); No. 29 Sebastian Korda beat No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7); No. 18 Karen Khachanov beat No. 31 Yoshihito Nishioka 6-0, 6-0, 7-6 (4).
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Partly cloudy. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius).
STAT OF THE DAY
Zero — Number of times in the Open era before the 2023 Australian Open that the top two women’s seeds and top two men’s seeds were all gone before the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I normally can problem-solve, but today I feel like I didn’t have much answers to what she was doing.” — Coco Gauff, on her loss to Jelena Ostapenko.
