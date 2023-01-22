Australian Open lookahead: Djokovic vs. Australian de Minaur

Novak Djokovic faces another test of his fitness as he plays Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Djokovic has been dealing with a sore left hamstring throughout the tournament and will try to fend off De Minaur, the Australian who is perhaps the fastest player on the men’s tour. Djokovic is trying to win the Australian Open for a record-extending 10th time. He is also the only man left in the bracket who has won a Grand Slam title — and another would pull him even with Rafael Nadal at 22, the most for a man. In other men’s fourth-round matches, No. 5 Andrey Rublev plays No. 10 Holger Rune, No. 24 Roberto Bautista Agut faces Tommy Paul, and Ben Shelton takes on J.J. Wolf in an all-American contest. In women’s action, No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia tries to take a step closer to her first Grand Slam title when she plays Magda Linette, No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka plays Belinda Bencic, Donna Vekic faces 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova and No. 30 Karolina Pliskova plays No. 23 Zhang Shuai.