SUNDAY FORECAST
Cloudy with a chance of showers, high of 28 Celsius (82 Fahrenheit).
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Cloudy and a high of 22 Celsius (72 Fahrenheit)
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Women’s Final: No. 1 Ash Barty beat No. 27 Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Men’s Doubles Final: Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios beat Matt Ebden and Max Purcell 7-5, 6-4.
Junior Girls Final: No. 1 Petra Marcinko beat No. 8 Sofia Costoulas 7-5, 6-1.
Junior Boys Final: No. 1 Bruno Kuzuhara beat No. 4 Jakub Mensik 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 7-5.
STAT OF THE DAY: 44. the number of years since an Australian last won an Australian Open singles title, until Barty’s win on Saturday.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “This is incredible. Time and time again we have come so close and now to have my hands on such a beautiful trophy after an exceptional fortnight is just unbelievable.” — Barty on her drought-breaking win.
