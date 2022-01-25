WEDNESDAY FORECAST
Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High of 34 Celsius (93 Fahrenheit)
TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Mostly sunny, high of 31 Celsius (93 Fahrenheit)
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 1 Ash Barty beat No. 21 Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-0; Madison Keys beat No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 6 Rafael Nadal beat No. 14. Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat No. 17 Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY: 11: number of match wins by Madison Keys in January, matching her total from all of 2021.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I’m not 21 anymore. After this ... great to have two days off.” Nadal, referring to the new schedule for the men’s semifinals.
