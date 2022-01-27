FRIDAY FORECAST
Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High of 31 Celsius (89 Fahrenheit)
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Mostly sunny with late rain, high of 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit)
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Women’s Singles Semifinals: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3; No. 27 Danielle Collins beat No. 7 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles Semifinals: No. 1 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat No. 3 Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-3; Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina beat No. 2 Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles Semifinals: Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell beat No. 2 Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 6-3, 7-6 (9); Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis beat No. 3 Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Mixed Doubles Semifinals: Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourli beat Gonzalo Escobar and Lucie Hradecka 2-6, 7-6 (2), 10-6; No. 5 Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic beat Zhang Shuai and John Peers 1-6, 7-5, 10-2.
STAT OF THE DAY:
42 — Number of years since an Australian woman last contested an Australian Open singles final. Ash Barty is the first since Wendy Turnbull in 1980. Barty is aiming to be the first Australian singles champion here since 1978.
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
“To play against the No. 1 player in the world in her own country - I think that’s going to be really spectacular.” — Danielle Collins after advancing to the women’s singles final against top-ranked Ash Barty.
