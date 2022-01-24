TUESDAY FORECAST
Partly cloudy, high of 32 Celsius (90 Fahrenheit)
MONDAY’S WEATHER
Mostly sunny, high of 34 Celsius (93 Fahrenheit)
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Women’s Fourth Round: Kaia Kanepi beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7); Alize Cornet beat No. 14 Simona Halep 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; No. 27 Danielle Collins beat No. 19 Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; No. 7 Iga Swiatek beat Sorana Cirstea 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Fourth Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Maxime Cressy 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-5; No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat No. 20 Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat No. 27 Marin Cilic 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2, 7-6 (4); No. 11 Jannik Sinner beat No. 32 Alex de Minaur 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY:
63 — the number of Grand Slam tournaments it took for Cornet to reach the quarterfinals.
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
“To be in my first quarterfinal, it’s a dream come true. The journey goes on. I still can’t believe it.” Cornet.
