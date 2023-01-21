Australian Open lookahead: No. 1 Swiatek takes on Rybakina

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek takes on Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina for a place in the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. Swiatek has yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament, while Rybakina beat last year’s runner-up, Danielle Collins, to reach the fourth round. Swiatek is trying to win her fourth Grand Slam title and first in Melbourne. Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and 15th-seeded Jannik Sinner play each other in a repeat of a quarterfinal won a year ago by Tsitsipas. Felix Auger-Aliassime plays Jiri Lehecka, and American Sebastian Korda tries to follow up his upset win over Daniil Medvedev when he plays Hubert Hurkacz.