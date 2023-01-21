Australian Open lookahead: No. 1 Swiatek takes on Rybakina

MELBOURNE, Australia — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY
SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly cloudy. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius)
SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Third Round: No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 26 Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-3; No. 12 Belinda Bencic beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5; No. 23 Zhang Shuai beat Katie Volynets 6-3, 6-2; No. 30 Karolina Pliskova beat Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-2.
Men’s Third Round: No. 5 Andrey Rublev beat No. 25 Dan Evans 6-4, 6-2, 6-3; No. 9 Holger Rune beat Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5); J.J. Wolf beat Michael Mmoh 6-4, 6-1, 6-2; Tommy Paul beat Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
200 — The third-round match between Tommy Paul and Jenson Brooksby was the 200th all-American men’s singles match in Australian Open history. Paul won it.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“He helped me with the energy” — Andrey Rublev crediting opponent Dan Evans with giving him a boost by offering him a banana to eat during their third-round match.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports