Australian Open lookahead: Sabalenka-Rybakina women's final

MELBOURNE, Australia — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY
FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s Singles Semifinals: No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat No. 18 Karen Khachanov 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3; No. 4 Novak Djokovic vs. Tommy Paul.
Mixed Doubles Final: Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani beat Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Women’s Doubles Semifinals: No. 1 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-2; No. 10 Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara beat No. 2 Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff 6-2, 7-6 (7).
SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly cloudy with a high of 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius).
STAT OF THE DAY
No. 1 — The ranking Tsitsipas would achieve for the first time if he wins Sunday’s final.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I like that number.” — Tsitsipas about the potential of rising to the top ranking.
