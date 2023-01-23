Australian Open lookahead: Sebastian Korda eyes 1st Slam SF

Sebastian Korda plays in his first Gland Slam singles quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open. Khachanov was a semifinalist in last year’s U.S. Open. Korda is a 22-year-old American whose father, Petr, won the 1998 Australian Open. Korda’s mother also was a professional tennis player and his two older sisters play pro golf. The other men’s quarterfinal features unseeded Jiri Lehecka against No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas. The women’s quarterfinals on Tuesday include No. 3 Jessica Pegula against No. 24 Victoria Azarenka. Azarenka has twice won the Australian Open. Pegula has never advanced past the quarterfinals at a major. Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko play in the other quarterfinal.