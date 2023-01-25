Australian Open lookahead: Women's semifinals in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY
WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka beat Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2; Magda Linette beat No. 30 Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5.
Men’s Quarterfinals: Ben Shelton vs. Tommy Paul; No. 4 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).
STAT OF THE DAY
29: number of previous Grand Slam singles tournaments Linette had played without advancing past the third round.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“All through my life I’ve been taking mistakes and losses very personally, so I had to disconnect those two things. It was really difficult, because I felt a lot of times that the misses, the mistakes, were defining me.” Linette on her continuing ”emotional management“ to deal with her life issues on and off the court.
