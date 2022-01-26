Keys enters the semifinals on a 10-match winning streak and 11 overall this year, matching her entire win total from 2021. Keys won the Adelaide International tournament earlier this month and has another five wins so far at Melbourne Park. Keys, who reached her first Australian Open semifinal as a teenager in 2015, said: “I’m a little bit more prepared this time around than I was all those years ago.”
Collins has tied her best previous performance at Melbourne Park — she reached the semifinals in 2019, her previous best Grand Slam result.
THURSDAY FORECAST
Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High of 33 Celsius (92 Fahrenheit)
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny, high of 36 Celsius (97 Fahrenheit)
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 27 Danielle Collins beat Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-1; No. 7 Iga Swiatek beat Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4; No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat No. 11 Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY:
74 — Minutes between Medvedev saving match point in the fourth set and sealing his quarterfinal win in the fifth.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I have eternal respect for the Grand Slam winner because it’s such a long way. My God, I have the feeling I’m playing this tournament for a year. I’m so exhausted mentally, physically. When you go all the way and win these freaking seven matches, it’s just huge.” — the 32-year-old Cornet, who took 63 Grand Slams tournaments to reach the quarterfinals.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports