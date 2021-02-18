FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny, high of 32 degrees Celsius (89 degrees Fahrenheit)
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny, high of 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit).
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Women’s Semifinals: No. 3 Naomi Osaka beat No. 10 Serena Williams 6-3, 6-4; No. 22 Jennifer Brady beat No. 25 Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Men’s Semifinals: No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Aslan Karatsev (night session).
STAT OF THE DAY
20 — Consecutive victories for Osaka.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Just made too many mistakes there. Easy mistakes. Not like I was on the run or anything. They were just easy, easy mistakes.” — Williams, after making 24 unforced errors and just 12 winners in her loss to Osaka, which ended the 39-year-old American’s latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title.
