SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Partly cloudy, high of 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit)
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Mostly cloudy, high of 24 Celsius (75 Fahrenheit).
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Women’s Final: No. 3 Naomi Osaka beat No. 22 Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
4-0: Osaka has won the title each of the four times she has reached a Grand Slam singles final. She is the first woman to start her career that way since Monica Seles did it 30 years ago.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Thank you for opening your hearts and your arms towards us. For sure, I feel like playing a Grand Slam right now is a super privilege and it’s something that I won’t take for granted.” — Osaka to the crowd at Rod Laver Arena — which was at 50% percent capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Australian Open is the first major in 12 months to allow sizeable crowds.
