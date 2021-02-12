SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly sunny, high of 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit)
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Mostly sunny, high of 25 Celsius (77 Fahrenheit).
FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Third Round: No. 3 Naomi Osaka beat No. 27 Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-2; No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka beat Ann Li 6-3, 6-1; No. 10 Serena Williams beat Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (5), 6-2; No. 14 Garbiñe Muguruza beat Zarina Diyas 6-1, 6-1; No. 19 Marketa Vondrousova beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-4
Men’s Third Round: No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat No. 32 Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3, 6-1; No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov beat No. 15 Pablo Carreno 6-0, 1-0 retired.
STAT OF THE DAY
5 — Double-faults in one game by Potapova while serving for the first set against Williams.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“It’s not ideal. It’s been really fun to have the crowd back, especially here.” — Williams on spectators being banned at the Australian Open for at least the next five days.
