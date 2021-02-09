WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 31 Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit)
TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit)
TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS IN THE DAY SESSION
Women’s First Round: No. 4 Sofia Kenin beat Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4; No. 5 Elina Svitolina beat Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 7-6 (5); No. 11 Belinda Bencic beat Lauren Davis 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Jessica Pegula beat No. 12 Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-4; No. 14 Garbine Muguruza beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-4, 6-0; No. 18 Elise Mertens beat Leylah Fernandez 6-1, 6-3; No. 22 Jennifer Brady beat Aliona Bolsova 6-1, 6-3; Ann Li beat No. 31 Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-0; Coco Gauff beat Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s First Round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 Daniil Medvedev beat Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 6-2, 6-4; No. 7 Andrey Rublev beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3, 6-4; Radu Albot beat No. 12 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (1), 6-0, 6-4, 7-6 (5); Alexei Popyrin beat No. 13 David Goffin 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-6 (6), 6-3; Carlos Alcaraz beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
17: at that age, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to win a Grand Slam singles match since Thanasi Kokkinakis was one day younger at the 2014 Australian Open.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Tennis players never relax, no matter which round, which tournament. I accept the fact that it can go wrong. I’m more open to adaptation, to uncertainty”: Muguruza on dealing with pressure.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.