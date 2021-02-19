SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny, high of 32 degrees Celsius (89 degrees Fahrenheit)
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny, high of 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit).
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Men’s Singles Semifinal: No. 4 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 5. Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles Final: No. 2 Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 3 Barbora Krejicikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles Semifinal: No. 5 Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury beat No. 6 Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Mixed Doubles Semifinal: Samantha Stosur and Matthew Ebden beat Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury 7-5, 5-7, 10-8.
STAT OF THE DAY
20: number of consecutive matches won by Medvedev, including 12 against players ranked in the Top 10.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“First of all, I like that I don’t have a lot of pressure because he never lost in eight times that he was here in the finals. It’s he who has all the pressure. He has for sure more experience, but more things to lose.” — Medvedev responding to a question about the key to him winning Sunday’s final against eight-time champion and top-ranked Novak Djokovic.
