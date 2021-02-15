TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny with cloudy periods, high of 31 degrees Celsius (88 Fahrenheit)
MONDAY’S WEATHER
Mostly sunny, high of 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit).
MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Fourth Round: Jessica Pegula beat No. 5 Elina Svitolina 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; No. 22 Jennifer Brady beat No. 28 Donna Vekic 6-1, 7-5.
Men’s Fourth Round: No. 4 Daniil Medvedev beat Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, 6-3; No. 7 Andrey Rublev beat No. 24 Casper Ruud 6-2, 7-6 (3), 0-0 ret.; No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat No. 9 Matteo Berrettini, walkover.
STAT OF THE DAY
18: Medvedev’s winning streak.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s definitely one Russian in the semis. Three Russians in the quarters . . . first time in the history. It’s great for our sport,” Medvedev on his country’s success thus far in Melbourne.
