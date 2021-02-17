THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny, high of 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit)
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny, high of 29 Celsius (85 Fahrenheit).
WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS (DAY SESSION)
Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 25 Karolina Muchova beat No. 1 Ash Barty 1-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 22 Jennifer Brady beat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 4 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 7 Andrey Rublev; No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.
STAT OF THE DAY
1978 — The last time an Australian won a singles championship at the Australian Open; Chris O’Neil won the women’s title that year. Barty was the last man or woman from the host country in singles this year.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“It’s heartbreaking, of course ... but the sun will come up tomorrow. You’re either winning or you’re learning, and today is a massive learning curve for me.” — Barty, after her quarterfinal exit.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.