Naomi Osaka has won 19 consecutive matches but none of those wins came against Serena Williams. Three-time major champion Osaka will meet 23-time Grand Slam singles title winner Williams in the Australian Open semifinals. This will be their fourth matchup. The most memorable was Osaka’s victory in the 2018 U.S. Open final, which ended with both players in tears during the trophy ceremony. That was one of Williams’ four losses in Grand Slam finals since her last major championship, which came in Australia in 2017. No. 22 Jennifer Brady of the United States faces No. 25 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the second women’s semifinal at Rod Laver Arena. Novak Djokovic will continue his bid for a ninth Australian Open title and 18th Grand Slam trophy overall when he plays 114th-ranked Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the day’s lone men’s semifinal. The 27-year-old Karatsev is the first man in the professional era to reach the semifinals of his first career appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament. He has eliminated three seeded opponents already, but nothing is tougher at Melbourne Park than trying to beat Djokovic, who is 16-0 in Australian Open semifinals and finals.