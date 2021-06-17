Liudmila Samsonova upset Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3 in an all-Russian clash. The 22-year-old next faces Madison Keys of the United States, who upset the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday.
Also Thursday, Garbiñe Muguruza defeated Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-3 to ensure her progress. The Spaniard next faces Alizé Cornet in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.
Cornet upset the third-seeded Bianca Andreescu on Wednesday.
___
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports