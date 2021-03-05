Tauson had six aces and did not face a break point, also breaking Giorgi’s serve five times in a dominant display.
The 139th-ranked Tauson, a former Australian Open junior champion, knocked out top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round.
She and Badosa are both looking to win their first WTA titles.
Second-seeded Fiona Ferro joined them in the last four in her bid for a third career title.
Ferro rallied to beat unseeded 19-year-old Clara Burel 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 in an all-French match where they dropped serve 12 times between them.
She next plays play Swiss player Viktorija Golubic, who beat unseeded Belgian player Greet Minnen 6-3, 7-6 (0).
Golubic, a qualifier ranked 130th, is seeking her second career title.
