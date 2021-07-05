TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy with a chance of rain. High of 64 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
MONDAY’S WEATHER
Cloudy with some rain. High of 69 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).
MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Fourth Round: No. 1 Ashleigh Barty beat No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 6-3; No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 18 Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; No. 8 Karolina Pliskova beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-3; No. 21 Ons Jabeur beat No. 7 Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1; No. 25 Angelique Kerber beat No. 20 Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Fourth Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 7 Cristian Garín 6-2, 6-4, 6-2; Marton Fucsovics beat No. 5 Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3; No. 6 Roger Federer beat No. 23 Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4, 6-2; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1; No. 10 Denis Shapovalov beat No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5; No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat No. 4 Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4; No. 25 Karen Khachanov beat Sebastian Korda 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.
STAT OF THE DAY
13 — The number of service breaks in the fifth set as Karen Khachanov and Sebastian Korda battled fatigue and nerves.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“We play the same kind of tennis.” — Marton Fucsovics, trying to sound optimistic as he looks toward a quarterfinal Wednesday against Novak Djokovic.
