“A really tough match,” Barty said. “(I) made a lot of errors. I think I was missing in the right way, but still just a foot or two here or there makes a big difference. I felt like there were probably too many loose ones for me today.”
Swiatek brushed aside Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3 for the Pole’s ninth win in a row on clay.
”(It’s) a match that I look forward to,” Barty said about Monday’s meeting with Swiatek. “I’ve hit with her once in Melbourne a few months ago. She’s got a seriously impressive game. It’s a challenge that we go into with a really clean slate, a little bit of a period of trying to figure each other out and how our games match up.”
Barty won the French Open in 2019, and Swiatek last year in Barty’s absence.
Petra Kvitova also advanced after she beat Angelique Kerber in another battle of Grand Slam winners.
Kvitova, a three-time champion in Madrid, broke Kerber’s serve four times in a 6-4, 7-5 victory.
