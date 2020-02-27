Kvitova, who won the Doha title in 2018, had to come from a break down twice in the second set, saving two set points along the way.
In the other semifinal, Svetlana Kuznetsova will face ninth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.
Kuznetsova upset fourth-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-4, while Sabalenka rallied to beat Zheng Saisai 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 after coming from a break down in the deciding set.
The 34-year-old Kuznetsova was the runner-up in Doha in 2004 and 2007 but had not reached the semifinals since.
