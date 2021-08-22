Teichmann had a surprising run to the final, upsetting second-ranked Naomi Osaka, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and fourth-ranked Karolina Pliskova.
“This is where you belong,” Barty said to Teichmann during the post-match ceremony. “You played exceptional tennis this week.”
Barty, of Australia, broke Teichmann’s serve to take a 5-3 lead in the first set, then won the next six games.
In the second set, the Swiss player received medical attention on her heavily taped right foot during a changeover.
Men’s Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev was facing Andrey Rubliv in the men’s final later Sunday.
___
