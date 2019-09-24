“I had to make some small adjustments in the second set,” said Barty, who will next face Sofia Kenin of the United States. “It was just about me being a little bit smarter with my serving and trying to be in control in those first couple of points.”

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova followed up her win in Zhengzhou last week by coming from a break down in both sets to beat American teenager Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-3.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and third-ranked Elina Svitolina also advanced.

Halep beat Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-2 to improve her unbeaten record against the Czech player to 6-0. Svitolina ousted two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza 7-5, 6-2.

Svitolina showed no sign of the knee problem that forced to retire from a match during last week’s tournament in Guangzhou and came from a break down in the first set to keep alive her hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

Also Tuesday, No. 10-seeded Sloane Stephens beat China’s Wang Yafan 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.