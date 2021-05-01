He then blew away Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals, breaking the Norwegian five times.
Ruud, too, was playing his second match of the day after beating John Millman 6-3, 6-4. Their quarterfinal was suspended on Friday following the first set.
Struff made his first tour final after ending a seven-match losing run in semifinals by stopping in-form qualifier Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-1. Struff recovered from 3-1 down in the first set, winning 11 of the next 13 games.
At 44th in the world, Struff shed his record of being the highest-ranked men’s player never to have played an ATP singles final.
Ivashka had beaten two-time Munich champion Alexander Zverev in the previous round and went 10-2 on clay last month.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports