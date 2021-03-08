Surprise Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev had a relaxed return to the court with a 6-4, 6-0 win against Qatari player Mubarak Shannan Zayid. Karatsev’s next match will be much more strenuous as he faces U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.
Taylor Fritz was 4-2 down in the second set before beating Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (5), 6-4. The American next plays sixth-seeded David Goffin or Filip Krajinovic.
Experienced French player Richard Gasquet set up a second-round match with Andrey Rublev, who’s coming off a title win on Sunday in Rotterdam. Gasquet beat Slovenian qualifier Blaz Rola 6-4, 6-4.
