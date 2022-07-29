Bautista Agut reaches final at rain-hit Generali Open

KITZBÜHEL, Austria — Third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut will have to wait to find out who he will play in the final at the Generali Open as rain delayed play for the second straight day.

After jumping to a 5-2 lead in the second set, Bautista Agut failed to serve out the match twice, wasting three match points on the way before converting the first match point of the tiebreaker.