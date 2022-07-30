Bautista Agut wins 11th career ATP title in Kitzbuhel

KITZBÜHEL, Austria — Third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut cruised past wild card Filip Misolic 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Generali Open on Saturday to claim his 11th ATP title.
“It was a very long time since I won a title on clay,” the Spaniard said. “It’s very special for me, because I’ve done a lot of good work on this surface.”
Bautista Agut was dominant, breaking Misolic twice in each set.
“I enjoyed the final, I managed the pressure very well,” Bautista Agut said. “I knew I was a little bit the favorite today, but he had so many good wins this tournament. I played a very good match.”
Earlier Saturday, Misolic had to complete his semifinal against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann that was suspended a day earlier due to rain. Misolic led Hanfmann 1-0 in their third-set tiebreaker.
The 20-year-old Austrian prevailed to advance to the final in his first ATP tournament.
