Also, Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-1 to set up a quarterfinal match against either fourth-seeded Donna Vekic or Karolina Muchova.
In the men’s draw, Italian veteran Andreas Seppi beat Roberto Carballes Baena 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. Seppi hasn’t won a tour title since the Kremlin Cup in 2012.
Egor Gerasimov beat Thomas Fabbiano 6-3, 6-4.
