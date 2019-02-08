FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic waves after his fourth round loss to Spain’s Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Former champion Tomas Berdych has reached the Open Sud de France semifinals the hard way by saving two match points in a 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 win against Filip Krajinovic on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. The two players were meeting for the first time on the ATP Tour and made it a contest to remember. (Aaron Favila, file/Associated Press)

MONTPELLIER, France — Former champion Tomas Berdych reached the Open Sud de France semifinals the hard way, saving two match points in a 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 7-5 win against Filip Krajinovic on Friday.

The two players were meeting for the first time on the ATP Tour, and made it a match to remember.

It looked as if Berdych was going through in straight sets when he went a break up in the second set. But Krajinovic, a Paris Masters finalist in 2017 after a surprising run from the qualifying rounds, broke back, took the tiebreaker and then led 5-4 and 40-15 in the third.

Berdych, who is unseeded at the tournament he won in 2012, then turned the contest around.

The 33-year-old Czech next faces seventh-seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, who beat third-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Berdych beat Herbert in their only previous meeting, earlier this year in the quarterfinals of the Doha Open.

Later Friday, sixth-seeded Jeremy Chardy faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in an all-French quarterfinal, while Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus plays Radu Albot of Macedonia.

