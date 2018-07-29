Matteo Berrettini of Italy, winner, celebrates with the trophy after the final game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider) (Associated Press)

GSTAAD, Switzerland — Matteo Berretini of Italy beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (9), 6-4 to win the Swiss Open on Sunday.

Berretini was playing in his first ATP final, wrapping up his fifth straight-sets win of the week in one hour and 45 minutes. He fought off two set points in a close-run first set and secured the only break of the match in the second to secure the win.

At 22, he’s the youngest Italian finalist on the ATP Tour in 15 years.

Bautista Agut is making his way back from a hip injury he picked up during the Halle semifinals, which forced him to miss Wimbledon, and was chasing the ninth ATP title of his career and third this year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.