Berrettini beats Albot on injury comeback at Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany — Matteo Berrettini marked his injury comeback with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Radu Albot in the second round of the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday.
Berrettini next plays either compatriot Lorenzo Sonego or home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals at the grass-court tournament.
Also, Benjamin Bonzi defeated fellow French player Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (3), 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal against either fourth-seeded Denis Shapovalov or German player Oscar Otte.
Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-3 in the last first-round match to be completed. Their match was suspended on Tuesday due to rain. Basilashvili won the two games he needed for a second-round meeting with Nick Kyrgios.
Rain also struck on Wednesday as play between Sonego and Struff was suspended until Thursday.
