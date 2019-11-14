Thiem didn’t play anywhere near as well as in his wins over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic but came from a break down to force a tiebreaker in the first set. However, Berrettini raced out to a 6-1 lead in the tiebreaker and converted his third set point with an ace.

In the second set, the Italian broke for a 4-2 lead and served out the match at love, sealing the win with a forehand drop shot.

Federer and Djokovic were set to play in the evening match — their first meeting since the Wimbledon final in July — with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

