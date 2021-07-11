“I need to learn how to deal with things, especially emotionally. When you know you do something well, and you face someone who is always there — it’s like he’s not bothered by it — that’s not easy to handle,” said Berrettini, who noted that the thick tape wrapped on his left thigh was not a big deal. “But the experience will help me. I’m convinced I will play other finals. I’m not saying it’ll happen at the next Slam, but I’m on the right road.”